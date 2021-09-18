Thank you for Reading.

WESTON LEE SLATER, Infant son of Timothy & Jessica (Adkins) Slater of Malden, took his Heavenly flight on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday September 20, 2021 at the Youngers Hollow Cemetery, Campbell's Creek.

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.

