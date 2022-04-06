Whitey Cooper Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEY COOPER, 81, of Hamlin, WV passed away on April 3, 2022. Service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be one hour before service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Cooper Whitey Visitation Service Pass Away Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth Edward Plants Frances Ellen Martin Ford Alphonso Lee Erby Blank Jesse Lee Hayes Fenton Randolph Collins Blank Scott "Voodoo" Cameron Eric Mitchell Davis Norman L. Bowman Blank Vernon Ray Jackson Blank James Burton Shirkey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events