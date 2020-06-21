WHITNEY AUTUMN RICHMOND, age 33, of Charleston, passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Whitney was born on February 13, 1987, in Charleston. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth A. Richmond; grandmother, Betty R. Richmond; and aunt, Catherine Richmond Moore.
She graduated from Capital High School (2005) and WV Junior College. She was employed by Go-Mart in North Charleston.
Whitney is survived by her daughter, Keniya Autumn Richmond; mother, Kelley Dorcas of Columbus, OH; sister, Gwendolyn Pulce; and numerous other family members and many friends.
A private service to honor the life of Whitney will be held. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.