WILBUR FRANKLIN LONG, 72, of Gauley Bridge, WV, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Wilbur, often referred to as Buck was born March 25, 1949, in Gauley Bridge, WV, a son of the late Wilbur G. Long and Elva J Long (Kincaid). He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Elkem Metals. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Ann Pritt.
Survivors include his three children, Michael (Samantha) Long - Summersville, WV; Dustin (Jamie) Long, Ceredo, WV; Brittany (Danny Jr) Prather, Oak Hill, WV; Girlfriend, Elaine Davis, Gauley Bridge, WV; Mother of Children, Kathy Lilly, Oak Hill, WV; three siblings, Bill Long, Fayetteville, WV; John Long, Richmond, Va; Robert Long, Fayetteville, WV; Six Grandchildren, Preston and Kinsley Long, Ava and Jade Long, Chase and Shain Willis; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge, WV. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to vbe serving the Long family.