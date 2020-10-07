Wilburn H. Michaelson

WILBURN H. "HOOT" MICHAELSON Sr., 103, of Marmet passed away Monday October 5, 2020 at Marmet Genesis Health Center.
He was a retired coal miner, U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, Mason, Scoutmaster, member of the Marmet Lions Club and Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church. He was honored as the Marmet Man of the Year and the Lions Club Man of the Year.
Surviving are: Daughters: Brenda Thomas of Chesapeake and Diane (Kenneth) Dillo of Clayton, NC, Sons: Wilburn "Mike" Jr. of Marmet, Roger (Lois) of St. Albans, Patrick (Rita) of Comfort, Sisters: Eileen Matheney of Fairmont and Dorothy Moles of Leon, Special Niece: Vicki DeVeise of Marmet, 10 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his wife of 63 years: Charlotte Michaelson, Granddaughter: Tiffany Michaelson, Grandson: Scott Thomas, Son in law: Kenneth E. "Poodle" Thomas, Daughter in law: Jean Ann Michaelson and Special Nephew: Jack Taylor.
A walk-through visitation will be held 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday October 8, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Entombment service will follow just outside the West Virginia Mausoleum at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Rev. Darick Biondi and Rev. David Clark officiating. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reynold's Memorial United Methodist Church 9508 MacCorkle Ave. Marmet, WV 25315.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.