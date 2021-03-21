WILDA KELLEY PAINTER, 94, of Cross Lanes, passed away at home on Friday, March 19, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, ten days before reaching her 95th birthday on March 29. She was the daughter of the late W. M. "Bill" and Stella Landers Kelley and was born on March 29, 1926 on Manilla Creek in Putnam County, WV. Wilda was a loving Wife, Mother, and Mama. She was a member Cross Lanes First Church of the Nazarene and was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Wilda was a person that would help anyone in need, if you told her you were hungry, she supplied you with a bag full of groceries.
Wilda was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Charles J. Painter, a son Charles J. Painter, Jr., stepmother Sereda Kelley, and was the last survivor of 13 children born to W.M. "Bill" and Stella Kelley.
She is survived by two sons Robin Painter of Nitro, Kenneth Painter of Cross Lanes, and grandson Zach Painter of Nitro and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Wilda's life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV, burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.
To honor Wilda's life the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Wilda's family and you may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com