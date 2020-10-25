Wilda Weese

WILDA ANN WEESE, 88, of Richwood passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Born January 14,1932, she was the daughter of the late Quill and Minnie Bailes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James "Bill" Weese; brothers, Willey, Willis, and Wesley; sisters, Wilma Russell and Marie Channel; grandson, Patrick Dailey; and sons-in-law, Jeff Gilkeson and John Webb.
She worked at the Clothespin Factory, Deitz-Spencer Store, and Brooks Furniture in Richwood before opening her own dress shop in Nettie. She loved to travel having traveled to Holy Lands six times. Also cooking, gardening, and canning were among her favorite things to do, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Sharon Webb of Mt. Nebo and Karen Gilkeson of Richwood; brothers, Willey and Wayne of Nettie; sisters, Wanda Perrine of Richlands, Va., Watha Russell of Nettie, and Willa Grafton of Heaters; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and eleven great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.