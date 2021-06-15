Thank you for Reading.

WILDEN ELAINE EVANS, 48, of Summersville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services.

