WILFORD "NELLO" BIRD of Yawkey, WV, was born on March 9, 1937 and passed peacefully to his eternal home on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the age of 84 (30,877 days). He was born in Hamlin, WV in a log cabin to the late William and Ethel Bird. Nello was preceded in death by his son, David Bird, nine brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Anna Williams Bird, his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Jonna Bird of Sneeds Ferry, NC, two grandsons, Matthew and Shane, two granddaughters, Lena and Amanda, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law, Garnet Bird, and his loving church family.
Nello was a Navy Veteran and a retired Investigator with the WV Division of Motor Vehicles. He was the Chaplain and Past Master of the Griffithsville Masonic Lodge #71. Nello was a Deacon, Adult Sunday School Teacher, and faithful member of Middle Fork Baptist Church of Sweetland, WV. He loved life and was loved and respected by all who knew him.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ray and Diane McCallister, Mark and Tina Stump, Richard Stump, and Jerry Satterfield.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021 at Koontz Funeral, Hamlin, WV at 11a.m., with Pastor Fred Powers officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6 - 8 p.m., interment will follow at Orchard Hill Memorial Gardens, Yawkey, WV with Masonic Graveside Rites.