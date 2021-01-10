On January 23, 1930 God planted a beautiful rose in the Garden of Life named WILLA ANN. God plucked his beautiful rose January 4, 2021. Willa Ann was the second of four children born to loving parents, Russell Dabney, Sr., and Hazel Jefferson Dabney.
Willa Ann was educated in Kanawha County schools and graduated from Garnet High School in 1947. Her collegiate career was at Bluefield State College where she majored in Art and graduated in 1951. Willa Ann also met her future husband, Alvin Leonard while at college.
Willa Ann taught art classes in Detroit, Michigan in the late 1950's before returning to Charleston to teach at various schools, ending with Riverview Elementary School. She gained employment at the West Virginia University Extension Program as a nutritionist where she taught mothers how to prepare nutritious meals on a budget. After retiring from the university, Willa Ann worked for Kanawha County schools as a substitute teacher until her retirement in 2010.
Willa Ann was known as a "neighborhood mama" and was a low-key member of the Neighborhood Watch because she loved her community. She never met a stranger and accepted everyone for who and what they were without judgement. The fragrance of her love will forever remain in the memory of those who knew her.
Willa Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alvin Leonard, sister, Zemoria Higginbotham, brother, Russell Dabney, Jr., and stepson, Alvin Leonard, Jr.
Willa Ann leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Felicia (Larry deceased), Ellicott City, Maryland, and Alisa "Sue" Leonard, Charleston, WV, son, Durwin "Red" (Lena), Charleston, WV, sister, Irene Terry, Charleston, WV.
Private funeral services for the family will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting callenderfuneralhome.com.