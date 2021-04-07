WILLA MAE NICHOLS 76, of Alum Creek, WV passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was born in Dalton, GA. to the late Grady A. and Mable Sosebee. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lola Mae Brown and brother, GM Sosebee.
Willa Mae was a homemaker. She was an avid Nascar Fan and Jeff Gordon was her favorite driver.
She loved her husband, which was the love of her life, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 59 years Shelvy Nichols; daughter, Deana Douglas (Jackie); sons, Bruce Nichols and Mark Nichols; grandchildren, Cody Douglas (Kaitlyn), Jessica Nichols Kinder (Jason), Brandon Mitchell Nichols, Brittany Nichols Kirk, Tiffany Nichols, Whitney Nichols Tyson (Dominique), Coby Nichols and Titan Nichols; great grandchildren, Elliotte Jewel Douglas, Amelia Rhyan Douglas, Kaden Woodrum, Piper Woodrum, Boston Legg, Mayleigh Grace Kirk, Chase Tribble and Elyas Tyson.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the graveside service.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Memory Gardens, Madison with Pastor Scotty Elswick officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m. prior to the graveside service.
You may visit Willa Mae's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Nichols family.