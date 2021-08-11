WILLARD "DARBY" ARNOLD DARBY, age 70, passed away at home on August 4, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born October 1, 1950 in Charleston, WV. He moved to Florida in 1973 as a home builder and carpenter, later to retire after 25+ years as maintenance tech & locksmith at Rockledge Regional fka Wuesthoff Memorial Hospital, Rockledge, FL. Darby was honorably discharged July 6, 1970 from the U. S. Marine Corps after proudly serving in Vietnam. Darby was a 30+ year member of First Baptist Merritt Island. He was a kind and talented man, who is greatly loved and missed. Most precious in his heart are Jesus Christ, family, friends, helping others, music, and the USA. He enjoyed scuba diving, camping, taking cruises, traveling, and motorcycling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard M. Darby and Myrtle A. Darby.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Mae Darby; daughter, Laurie Ann Legg (Rev Chuck); sister, Carol Sue Cochran (Rev Earl); grandchildren: Rachel Holloway (Will); Steven Legg; Aaron Legg (Taylor); Josiah Legg; Jeremiah Legg; great grandchildren: Evelyn Holloway; Joshua Holloway and Charlotte Legg (due later in August 2021); Nieces: Peteria Routt (Andy); Erika Courtney; Emma Routt; Nephew: J.A. Cochran.
Services will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church Merritt Island Chapel, Merritt Island, Florida - visitation 11 a.m., funeral service at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Military Honors grave-side service at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Solutions, Cocoa. Those who wish to make a memorial donation might consider the Central Brevard Humane Society, 1020 Cox Road, Cocoa, FL 32926 or the First Baptist Church Merritt Island.
The obit is also available online at www.funeralsolutions.net
