WILLARD HUFFMAN, 82, of Point Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Ravenswood Village following a sudden and short illness.
Willard known affectionately by many as "Sweetie" was born on August 25, 1939 to the late Harold "Clede" Huffman and Della Me Huffman (Thornton). He along with his three siblings Paul, Eva and Leonard "Punky" grew up in Kanawha and Putnam Counties. He graduated from Poca High School in 1958. He married his first wife Mary Huffman (Ford) in 1962 and they had two children, Troy and Sherri.
Willard discovered he had a true talent as a machinist and had a very successful career. He worked at Douglas Barrels and Precision Pump and soon gained a reputation for his skill. He accepted an offer from AEP Mountaineer and after 20 years retired in 2002.He always said he was a lucky man because he loved what he did and enjoyed going to work. He believed this so much that he continued to work part time at Mouldagraph, then Chem Valley Machine until August 28 when he turned 82 years old.
Willard never met a stranger, he could strike up a conversation with anyone he encountered. He was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years, but bowling became his favorite pastime. He played on several leagues in West Virginia and Ohio, where he made many wonderful and lifelong friends. He participated in many tournaments where he won numerous awards.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eva and her husband, Gene Massey.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Huffman of Pt. Pleasant; his first wife Mary Huffman; son Troy Huffman of Oak Hill, OH; daughter and son-in-law Sherri and John Newlon of Sandyville; grandchildren Jerod Huffman, Dusty Huffman, and Tim Combs and great-grandchildren Iris and Wyatt.
Willard's family would like to say a special thank you to Ravenswood Village and their amazing staff who were exceptionally caring and took wonderful care of him.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Please come and join family and friends to celebrate the life of Sweetie.