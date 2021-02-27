WILLARD PRESTON formerly from Fayette County, where he resided in Powellton and Falls View, and now lived in Summersville, WV for at last 6years. He died Feb. 25, 2021 at Summersville Regional WVU Medicine Hospital, with his Family by his side. He was born May 27, 1927 in River, Ky. He was the son of the Late Herman & Lou Vina (Daniel) Preston.
He was preceded in death by his Loving Wife Emogene (VanHoose) Preston of 74years; also preceding him in death was his daughter Anna Mae Preston, his Stepmother Hazel (Daniel) Preston, 2 brothers Harold Preston & Ralph Preston and 1 Sister Beatrice (Preston) Wallen.
He is survived by his sisters Grace (Preston) Music, Rita (Preston) Hackney & his brothers Paul Vencil Preston & Merril Preston; His children, Diana Butler (Tike - Deceased), Judy Crisp (Luther), Deborah Profitt (Roy-Deceased), Willard Preston, Jr. (Cindy Lou), Cindy Preston-Bond (Allen), Renee Jones (Phillip), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, & nieces and nephews, and lots of friends.
He was a Christian and a member of United Baptist Church River, Ky. He was retired from Appalachian Coal Company, where he worked 37-1/2 years in the coal mines. He also worked at Eastern gas and Fuel Coppers Coal Co., C&O Railroad, Ashland Refinery, Civil Service & General Motors.
He was a WWII US Army Veteran.
We would like to express our thanks to: Dr. Richard Trenbath and staff, Summersville Regional Hospital WVU Medicine, Gentiva-Kindred at Homes Home Health, Hospice of Charleston, Pallative Care, Jan Care Ambulance and all our friends and neighbors that helped us with Dad.
Service will be on Sunday Feb. 28, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery WV.
Family viewing will be from 12:30 - 1 p.m. Friends may call from 1 - 2 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com