WILLARD ROY TAYLOR, 73, of Charleston, WV, passed away October 19, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital. Born January 14, 1946 in Roane County, WV, he was the son of Ovie and Bessie Gandee Taylor Bullard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Taylor and his brothers, Bill, Charles and Steve Taylor.
Willard was a retired welder and a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He loved being a Redskins Midget League football coach.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Taylor; brothers, Wilbur (Jean) Taylor and Timmy Taylor; sister, Clorena McClanahan, and granddaughter, Mikayla Calvert.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m on Friday, October 23, at Goff-McClanahan Cemetery in Sissonville, WV.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
