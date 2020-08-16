WILLARD STEELE, 91, of Diamond passed away August 14, 2020 at home following a short illness.
He was a retired yard master for Conrail Railroad with 45 years of service and an Army Veteran of The Korean War.
Willard was a member of Diamond United Methodist Church, Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and the Beni Keden Shrine.
He loved playing music, camping, hunting and fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William Edgar and Malissie Blossfield Steele; brother, Johnny Steele; sisters, Elizabeth Snodgrass, Margarette Bowen; and grandson, Nicholas Smith.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Emma Steele; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Rhonda Steele of New Albany, Ohio, John Steele of Georges Creek, Bill and Wendy Steele of Spanaway, Washington; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Shane Smith of Winifrede, Patricia and Brandon Whaples of Nitro; sister, Pearl Turner of North Carolina; grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye, Heath, Holly and Hunter Steele all of New Albany, Ohio, Jonathon Steele of Tennessee, Thomas Steele of South Charleston, Zachary Steele of Georges Creek, Tanya Hogan and Raechelle Steele both of Spanaway, Washington, Autumn Smith of Winifrede, Stephanie Snyder of Guntersville, Alabama, Kattie Black of Cross Lanes, Malissie Caruthers and Morgan Whaples both of Nitro; and fourteen great grandchildren, with one on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Michael Coleman officiating.
Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, with Masonic graveside rites performed by the Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 AF & AM and Military rites performed by the Kenova Post 93 American Legion.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.