Willia Lucille Fierbaugh

WILLIA LUCILLE COOPER FIERBAUGH, 87, of Dunbar, went to paradise on April 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Elizabeth on February 9, 1935 to the late William O. and Mary Cooper.
Lucille was a teacher to us all. She taught kindness, patience, family values, and the importance of sacrifice with her own meek and quiet spirit. Lucille worried about, fussed over, and prayed without ceasing for her family.
No one was ever a stranger, hungry, lonely unimportant, or in need if they knew Lucille. She care for all and loved fiercely. A long time member of Dunbar Church of Christ. Lucille was a simply beautiful 4'11 woman of determination. She taught us how to pray and love God most of all. We will miss you always and forget you never.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles A. Fierbaugh; and her sister, Martha Seckel of Bucyrus, OH.
Lucille is survived by her sons, Dana M. (Judy) of Richmond, VA and Steven L. (Jean Ann) of Kansas City, Mo; daughter, Linda D. (Gary) of Charleston; grandchildren, Wesley and Cody (Anne) of Richmond, VA, Joshua and Caleb of Kansas City, MO and Evan and Jodi Hall of Charleston; beloved great-grandchildren, Holland and Cooper Fierbaugh; sister, Helen Dennison of Bucyrus, OH; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m on Friday, April 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Minister Donnie Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit 90 minutes prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.