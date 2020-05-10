WILLIAM A. STEWART, 63, of Mt Olive, W.Va., passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born August 31, 1956. He was preceded in death by parents Bert And Erma Irene Stewart; sister Roberta Mae Lawson; and brothers Daniel Stewart and Curtis Stewart. Bill is survived by his children, Jasmine (Carl) Estep and Robert (Heather) Stewart. There will be no service, as Bill has donated his body to West Virginia University.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.