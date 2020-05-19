William A. “Will” Evans

William A. “Will” Evans
WILLIAM A. "WILL" EVANS, 32, of Cross Lanes passed away on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at home.

Will was born on January 20, 1988 in Charleston the son of Nancy and Bob Evans. He was a 2006 graduate of Nitro High School where he played soccer and wrestled. He always had a grin on his face and was glad to help anyone with a project that needed completed.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John R. Evans, Sr, maternal grandparents Phyllis G. Smith and Millard L. Smith.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents Nancy and Bob Evans, sister Sarah Evans, brother John Evans, and paternal grandma Sharon Evans and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

Will be cremated and due to the Covid-19 pandemic a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to either Sojourner's, 1418 Washington St. E, Charleston, WV 25301 or Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home, 1121 Virginia St. E, Charleston, WV 25301.

Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Will's family and you may send e-mail condolences to them at www.cookefuneralhome.com

