William Adams Jr

WILLIAM "BILLY" EDWARD ADAMS JR., 61, of Mt Hope passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Beckley, WV after a long illness.
Born November 14, 1959 in Beckley, WV he was the son of Helen Ethel Jackson Adams and the late William Edward Adams, Sr.
Surviving are his mother, Helen E. Adams of Mt. Hope; brother, Jerry Adams of Charleston; aunt, (more like a sister) Sandy Jackson of Roanoke, VA; aunt, Shirley Lukie of Maple Fork; uncle, Fred "Buddy" Adams of Virginia Beach, VA; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends, and best friend, Charles Howard of Morgantown.
Billy was a graduate of Mt. Hope High Class of 1978, and received Academic and Athletic Scholarships to St. Joseph's College. He graduated Cum Laude from WV Institute of Technology Class of 1983 with a History and Government Degree, and a Minor in Chemistry. Billy Graduated top 20 in his class from West Virginia University in 1986 earning a Juris Doctorate studying Property, Corporate, Criminal and Environmental Law Work.
He was a Former Deputy Secretary, General Counsel; Chief, Office of Legal Services at WV Dept. Of Environmental Protection 1994-2002; former Associate Attorney at Spilman Thomas & Battle 1986-1992; and was Self Employed as a Environmental Non-Profit in 2003.
Billy was not only brilliant in his professional law career, working hard for individuals & the environment, he was also a brilliant light forever woven through the hearts and lives of his family & friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home in Mount Hope with Pastor Richard Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
In an attempt to keep everyone who enters our establishment safe and healthy we have adopted the following guidelines: Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and observing social distancing of 6 feet.
