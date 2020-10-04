WILLIAM HENRY AKERS, 85, of Clothier passed away October 2, 2020. Service 2 p.m. Tues., October, 6 Handley Funeral Home, Danville with visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
