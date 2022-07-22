Thank you for Reading.

William Alva Deardorff
WILLIAM ALVA DEARDORFF, age 94, from South Charleston, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, from Parkinson's Disease. He was a graduate of South Charleston High School in 1946. Shortly after graduation he joined the US Army where he served 2 years in Italy. He was also the drum major for the US Army band and played the clarinet in the army dance band.

After the war he attended West Virginia University earning his pre-Med degree before moving on to medical school in Richmond. This was also where he met his wife Page who was in nursing school. After their marriage in 1957, they moved to Detroit, Michigan where Al worked on his Radiology residency at Henry Ford Hospital. During his residency, he had the privilege of treating several celebrities, two of which were Mickey Mantle and Jimmy Hoffa.

