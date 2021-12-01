WILLIAM ARTHUR "BOMBA" MEADOWS, 74 of Charleston passed away November 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston after a long and courageous battle with illness.
William was born on August 17, 1947 in St. Albans. He was a 1965 graduate of St. Albans High School. He married his wife Cheryl in 1967 and they spent 54 years together. Out of high school, he went to Mountain State Business College. He was a Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Guam where he was part of medevac operations to Da Nang. He was one of the first paramedics hired by the City of Charleston where he won the first Phoenix Award. He was an RN at CAMC with over 20 years of service. He was a loving and kind-hearted husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by the family and friends he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by Father: Irvin Arthur and Mother: Wrethel Norton Meadows and Brother: Terry Randall Meadows.
Surviving Are: Wife: Cheryl Dana Meadows, Sons: Sean Anthony "Tony" (Caitlin) Meadows and B.G. (Jill) Hamrick, Grandchildren: Makenzie Hamrick Tiller and Whitney Hamrick Barnhart, Sister: Shannon Robinson and Several Nieces and Nephews.
Military Honors and service of committal will be noon Tuesday December 7, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.