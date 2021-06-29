WILLIAM AUSTIN HODGES, 93, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House.
William was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He loved going to church, traveling, and fixing things. William also had a love for horses. He was known to carry mail by horseback in the 1940's.
He is preceded in death by his Son, Robert Lee "Bob" Hodges, several brothers and sisters.
William is survived by his loving wife, Mary Hodges; Son, James W "Jim" Hodges; former daughter-in-law, Rose Marie Newman; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hodges (Bob), Step-son, Timothy D. Icenhower (Ann); Step-daughter, Donna F. Brown (Larry); and 4 Grandchildren, 7 Step-Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchildren, and 7 Step-Great-Grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Hodges Family Cemetery in Hurricane.
A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Arrangements are in the care Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.