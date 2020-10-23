William Barnes

WILLIAM NORMAN BARNES, JR., 85, of Smithfield N.C., formerly of Charleston W.V., died peacefully at his home October 19, 2020. He exhibited strength, grace, and great faith during several years of declining health and is now united forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was born September 17, 1935 in Dillon S.C. to William Norman and Pauline Hallman Barnes. He graduated from Lumberton High School. He attended North Carolina State College and Atlantic Christian College. He retired from BB&T in Charleston in 1997.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Celia N. Barnes. Also surviving are his daughter, Ann B. Harmer (husband Scott) of Raleigh, N.C. and by his son, William Norman Barnes III (wife Jan) of Smithfield, N.C. and by his sister-in law, Ann N. Weeks (husband Bob) of Raleigh, N.C.
He loved and enjoyed his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He always had a smile and an "I love you." for all of them. Bill deeply loved his family, studying God's Word and his Oakwood Baptist Church family.
A memorial service will be held October 24 in the chapel of the Cremation Society of the Carolinas in Raleigh, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston W.V. 25314.