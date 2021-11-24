WILLIAM BARRETT (BARRY) HINES passed away November 8, 2021, in Little River, South Carolina. Born on December 8, 1936 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was a son of the late Dorsey Barrett Hines and Frances Helen Hamrick. He was the husband of 54 years to the late Kathleen Dianne Hines, who passed away in 2020.
A 1955 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, West Virginia, Barry was his class president all three high school years. In 1959, he graduated from Wake Forest University. Barry was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and a starting player of the football team until a knee injury sidelined him in 1957.
Barry worked for McLean Trucking Company of Winston-Salem, North Carolina for 27 years where he retired as a regional sales manager. He was also a member of Delta Nu Alpha Transportation Fraternity. Before their final residence in South Carolina, the Hines family had lived throughout the US to include Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina and Arizona.
Survivors include his three daughters, Julie Stubner (Ray), Debbie Carpenter-Flores (Monico), Michelle Hines; six grandchildren, James Hines (Ashlynn), Terra Saner (Rich), Scott Carpenter (Brittany), Emma and Erik Stubner, Alexis Flores; and six great grandchildren. Four first cousins, Judy Smith, Sharon Luck, Patty Lowther and Stephen Thompson, also survive Barry. In addition to his wife, a son, Thaddeus (Tad) Hines, who passed away in 2008, precedes Barry in death.
Services for the family will be private. Burial will take place in Wheaton Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois.