William Bernard Tooley

William Bernard Tooley
WILLIAM BERNARD "BILL" TOOLEY, 84, of Flatwoods, loving husband of Peggy Tooley, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Bill was born June 4, 1936, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Robert Bernard Tooley and Elizabeth Adkins Tooley Hanshaw. Bill was a 1954 graduate of Vinson High School. He was a proud member of U.S. Army National Guard for eight years and was a self-employed Electronic Technician with Bill Tooley 2-way Radio, Inc., for 50 years. He retired from Ashland Oil Inc. after 25 years of service in the Radio Electronics Department. He was a 44-year member and Past Master of Fred M. Gross Lodge 953 F&AM; Member of Past Masters District 27; former District Deputy of Grand Lodge of Kentucky, District 27; 33 Degree Scottish Rite Mason; Member of Indra Consistory Valley of Covington Scottish Rite; Past President of Ashland-Russell Scottish Rite Club; Past Worthy Patron of Order of Eastern Star 569 Westwood Chapter; El Hasa Shrine Motor Corps; Hillbilly Clan 1; Legion of Honor and Big Sandy Court 173 Royal Order of Jesters.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Robbie Tooley; and his stepfather, Bert Hanshaw.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Peggy Joyce Mullens Tooley of Flatwoods; two daughters, Melinda Tooley Kuhn (Kris) of Cordova, Tennessee, and Michelle Tooley Stevens (John) of South Point, Ohio; six grandchildren, Bryan Corey Evans, Eric Scott Smith, Zackary Ian Gillum, Jessica Lyndsey Kuhn, Jennifer Lynne Podesta, Madison Clair Stevens and Morgan Mae Stevens; and one great-grandchild, Caidence Paige Evans.

Funeral Services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood, Ky., by Pastor Tracy Tooley. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Scottish Rite Services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by officers and members of Ashland-Russell Scottish Rite Club. Masonic Services will be conducted at 7:45 p.m. by officers and members of Fred M. Gross Lodge 953 F&AM.

Contributions in Bill's Memory may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.

Online condolences may be left at canifffuneralhome.com.

