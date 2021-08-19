WILLIAM "BILL" AGEE, 59, of Elkview passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 after a long battle with a difficult illness.
He was a 1979 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and was employed by TC Energy for over 30 years. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard "Buddy" Agee, and brother, Richard Agee, Jr. Bill loved the outdoors, especially the Dutch Ridge and Sanderson areas. He spent lots of time riding his side-by-side, hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved building campfires, and spending time with his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Denise Agee; children, Morgan (Levi) Ferrebee, Harley Agee, and Travis Agee; mother, Melva Agee; brother, Kenneth (Barb) Agee; nephews Landon Agee, Mason (Jesse) Agee, and Aiden Crider; nieces Emily Crider, Callie Agee, and Hensley Agee; aunts, Ann Agee, Mary Alice Agee, and several more loving aunts; cousins, Lisa (Rich) Agee, Mona (Jerry) Glazener, James Patrick Agee, Gloria Frazier, and many more loving cousins; and sister-in-law, Beverly Agee. Bill never knew a stranger, and therefore is also survived by a long list of very special friends who loved him dearly.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd, Elkview, WV. A memorial visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, August 20th, 2021, from 6pm-8pm at Hafer Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent in his memory to the Quick Country Store (David Grishaber) for the Blue Creek trout stocking fund at 6290 Quick Rd, Elkview, WV, 25071.