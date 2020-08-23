WILLIAM "BILL" ALLEN, 84, of Pinch passed away peacefully on Friday, August 22, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He worked for C&P Telephone, and AT&T, and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a charter member and Fire Chief of the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. He was also an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
Bill is proceeded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette Dawson Allen, daughters; Lisa Allen, Susan (Greg) Carnes, grandsons; Justin (Whitney) Allen, Drew (Lauren) Carnes, and Tony Carnes, great grandchildren; Gradyn and Kinsley Allen, Emma and Henry Carnes. Along with special nephew Doug (Kim) Hughes, and other loving family members.
The funeral service will be at noon on Wednesday, August 26, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Kinder, Pastor Earl Cochran, and Pastor Robert Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney with full fireman and military graveside rites.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd, Elkview, WV 25071.