WILLIAM "BILL" ALLEN, 84, of Pinch passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and his community as a member of Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Allen was one of 12 Charter Members who founded the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, in 1959, and was the third Chief of the department; serving in that role for 25 years from 1975 through 2000. Chief Allen was a Life Member of the Department; with 60 years of service and continued to be involved to the extent he was able. Chief Allen played a tremendous role in molding the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department into what it is today and was both a mentor and role model to countless firefighters.
He was employed by C&P Telephone, AT&T, and the state of West Virginia. He was a lifelong active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, served as Sunday school superintendent and trustee for many years. He loved camping, boating, woodworking, and his family. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 61.
Bill is proceeded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette Dawson Allen, daughters; Lisa Allen, Susan (Greg) Carnes, grandsons; Justin (Whitney) Allen, Drew (Lauren) Carnes, and Tony Carnes, great grandchildren; Gradyn and Kinsley Allen, Emma and Henry Carnes. Along with special nephew Doug (Kim) Hughes, and other loving family members.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Kinder, Pastor Earl Cochran, and Pastor Robert Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney with full fireman and military graveside rites.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview.
