WILLIAM "BILL" ALONZO WELCH, 95 of Huntington, WV passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV. near Barboursville. The family received friends an hour prior to services on Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will followed in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, WV.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.