WILLIAM (BILL) CLYDE HOLLIDAY, Sr., 83, of Wilmington, NC, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care.
He was born on June 26, 1937 in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Custer Bryan Holliday and Mildred Jane Warner Holliday. Also preceding him in death was his sister Barbara Holliday Dempsey of El Paso, Texas and his niece Susan Holliday Lockhart of St. Albans WV.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Colleen Luzader Holliday; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Holliday Lawson of Wilmington; son, Dr. William (Will) Holliday of Farmville, Virginia; granddaughter, Taylor Lynn Lawson of Wilmington; grandson, Hayden Alexander Lawson of Wilmington ; his brother, Custer Bickle Holliday of Charleston, WV; his sister, Elizabeth Holliday Davis of McLean, Virginia; nephews: Dr. Stephen Davis of Rochester, MI; Dr. Cabell Davis of Mashpee, Maine; Richard Dempsey Jr. of El Paso, Texas, Robert Dempsey of League City, Texas, Kenneth Rutledge Holliday of Charleston, WV and Zachary James Luzader of Denver, Colorado; nieces: Lisa Amsler Cox of Clarksburg, WV; Julie Dempsey O'Keife of Frisco, Texas; Laurie Dempsey Molina Fitzpatrick, MD of Sugar Land, Texas and Carol Anne Davis of Portland, Oregon.
Bill is a 1960 civil engineering graduate of Marshall University. He began work for the U S Army Corps of Engineers in Huntington, WV, in the Planning Branch. They held his job in October 1961 while he completed six months active duty with the US Coast Guard. Bill became the first Chief of Flood Plain Management in 1963 and then Chief of Special Studies Branch. Significant contributions for the Huntington area include: flood projects on the tug Fork of the Big Sandy River; and the Williamson and Matewan Flood walls.
In January 1980, Bill became Regional Planning Chief, Central Branch, in Civil Works Planning Division of the Chief of Engineers Office in Washington, DC. Later, he became Assistant Chief, Planning Division. Bill took an "early out', but continued to work: first, as President of the Water Resources Congress and then by contract with The American Commercial Lines, Barge and Towing Company, on navigation of the Upper Mississippi River. Bill missed the Corps and went back to work as Senior Policy Analyst and Principal Advisor to the Director of the Institute for Water Resources at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He retired with 37 years of service to the Corps of Engineers.
Through the decades Bill made numerous contributions and received commendations from the Corps. Significant contributions include: support for Inland Waterways User Board; working with Congressional Committees; facilitation of the US International Joint Commission protecting the Great Lakes; working with Japanese representatives on the inland waterway transportation industry; and the National Harbors Program. Twice during his Corps career Bill received the highest award given to a civilian by the Army: "The Commanders Award for Civilian Service". The first award was in 1986 for development and administration of a plan for the Upper Mississippi River Basin; and, the United States Canadian Cooperative agreement for the Souris River. The second award, in 1994, was received for facilitation of the Corps Standard Operating Task Force in resolving 64 issues of operational and maintenance procedures and in developing guidance and implementation plans to improve overall performance across all operations and maintenance elements for the Corps, the Army and the Nation.
Bill's work was not yet complete. He worked as a consultant to the Corps through Virginia Tech and the Institute for Water Resources (IWR) to complete a report on "Reconciliation of Federal Flood Hazard Mitigation Programs" and his final project, "Revitalization of the Corps of Engineers Projects" in 2006.
Bill was a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church since 1970. He was a member of St Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed boating, coaching softball, playing basketball, running high hurdles and watching Marshall University's, "The Thundering Herd".
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 28, at Huse Memorial Cemetery, in Fayetteville, WV led by Rev. Thomas Hastie of Milton Presbyterian Church.
Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
