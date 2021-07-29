WILLIAM "BILL" DIAS NESTER, 92, passed away July 25, 2021 at his home where he raised his family and resided in Spencer for over 60 years.
William was born June 2, 1929 in Spencer, WV and was the son of the late Mike and Ethel Nichols Nester. William retired from Kellwood in 1991 and enjoyed many of his thirty long retired years spending time with his beloved friends at the Committee on Aging in Spencer. He was a faithfully devoted member of the congregation of the First Advent Christian Church in Stelle Hollow, WV. William was a proud member of the Freemason's Lodge #38 and the Order of the Eastern Star in Spencer.
He will be remembered as an accomplished woodworker who constructed countless beautiful clocks and crafts. In his younger, and well into his later years, William loved to spend his additional free time enjoying his hobbies fishing and camping or playing pool. He will be well remembered for his love of storytelling and will be missed by many of his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Eleanor Alvis Nester, who passed away 14 years ago in 2007. Together they raised two sons and a daughter, Neil Nester and the late Bruce Nester and Cathy Sweeney.
William is survived by his son, Neil Nester and daughter- in- law Debbie Nester, as well as by their son, Josh Nester all of Danville.
William outlived his son, Bruce Nester, who passed in 2018 and his daughter Cathy Sweeney, who passed in 2015. However, he lived to see his son Bruce raise two granddaughters with Margie Nester, Victoria Nester of Kent, OH and Rose Cooper of Huntington, WV. He also lived to see his daughter Cathy raise three grandsons, Adam, Ryan and Luke Sweeney, all of Mansfield, OH.
Services will be 2 p.m., ~ Friday July 30, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home with Pastor Don Ramsey with burial to follow at Clover Ridge Cemetery in Clover, WV. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Spencer, WV. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com