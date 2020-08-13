WILLIAM "BILL" E. ARTHUR, on Monday, August 10, 2020 William "Bill" E. Arthur, loving son, brother, & uncle passed away at home at age 72.
Bill was born on July 2, 1948 in Charleston, WV to the late Quentin & Anna Mae Arthur. Bill was also preceded in death by his nephew, Adam, and sweet dog "Annie".
He graduated from Charleston Catholic High School, attended Morris Harvey College, and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Besides being an avid dog lover and spending time at the family camp on the Elk River "his happy place"; He was known to many as "The Admiral". Bill combined his love of Chris Craft Boats and passion for cooking into a 35 plus career owning & running "The Admirals Anchor". It gave him great joy to watch his friends and family enjoy themselves there.
He is survived Arthur brothers, Jim (Fran), John (Susan), Andy (Kay); sister, Mary Ann Sturey (Bob); nieces, Amy, Kara, and Allison; several cousins, and 5 great nephews and 1 great niece and 1 great-great niece.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kanawha County Humane Society 1248 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.
A memorial celebration of life at Hafer Funeral Home, Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6pm - 8pm.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.