WILLIAM "BILL" ROGER FIELDS, 72, of Sissonville, WV, passed from this life on February 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Veva Fields and infant brother, Timothy.
He is survived by his son, Danny (Teresa) VanBibber; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Stan) with whom he lived, Patty, Jeannie (Mike), Kay, and Penny (Mike), along with nieces and nephews.
Bill was most recently employed at Tudor's in Sissonville. He was loved by many.
Funeral Services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Pastor Brad Joseph, officiating. He will be laid to rest at Harrison Cemetery in Goldtown.
In lieu of flowers, Bill would have liked memorial contributions to be made to the Red Cross. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com