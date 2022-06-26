WILLIAM "BILL" FLOYD SHAWVER, 97, passed away at his residence in Summerville, South Carolina on June 20, 2022.
He was born September 9 1924 in Charleston, West Virginia. He spent the first eighty-nine years of his life in the Kanawha Valley save for active duty during World War II and while away at college. During the war he served with the signal corps aboard the medical transport ship, the Louis Milne.
Bill was a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School and the University of Cincinnati where he received his B.S. in electrical engineering and ascended to a career as senior supervisor with Union Carbide. In his retirement he worked as a consultant for CDI. Bill was a founding and active member of Blessed Sacrament Church until moving to South Carolina. He was involved with numerous community activities throughout his lifetime. Of all his leisure pastimes nothing compared to his Love for Cincinnati Reds baseball, a good round of golf, and spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, William "Todd" and Evalyn Shawver; wife of 61 years, Phyllis; and a brother, John.
Left to cherish his memory are sister, Elizabeth Shawver of Charleston, West Virginia; children, Todd (Anita) of Louisville, Kentucky, Becky Hagan (Rick) of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and Tim (Beth) of Charlotte, North Carolina; numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
The immediate family will hold a private service at a later date. Entombment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family requests those wishing to honor Bill's memory do so via a donation to either Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 200 A, North Charleston, SC 29406, or Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, WV 25303.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV is in charge of arrangements.