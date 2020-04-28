WILLIAM (BILL) H. GOFF, 81, Allen's Fork, Sissonville passed away April 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Bill was a mason by trade and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his spare time Bill would most likely be found on a stream, or in the woods, unless perhaps he was watching Steelers football or Kentucky basketball.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Beulah Dell Goff, parents; Thaddeus and Emma Goff, brother, David Goff, sisters; Judy Lanham and Karen Ray.
Surviving relatives are brother Joe Goff, daughter Sherry Skeen (David), LeRoy, WV; son Rick Goff (Missy), Kenna, WV, daughter April Smithson (Bin), Ravenswood, Wv. Grandchildren; Correy Goff (Andrea), Kyra Goff, Brandon Skeen, Courtney (Skeen) Studley (Joe), Noah Smithson and Jonah Smithson.
Per Bill's wishes there will be no visitation services and a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hubbard House in remembrance of Bill and Dell.
