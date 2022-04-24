William “Bill” Jackson Jr.

WILLIAM "BILL" MILLER JACKSON, JR., 84, of Charleston, WV, was ushered into Heaven peacefully on January 23, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born in the family home located in Oak Hill, WV on November 12, 1937 to William Miller Jackson, Sr. and Hallie Gaye Mann Jackson and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV in 1955. He loved playing sports and developed a passion for woodworking. He met his wife, Lois, during a company bowling match while working for C&P Telephone Company. Six months after they married on April 15, 1961, Bill was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1961 to 1964 primarily in Bussac, France after basic training in Aberdeen, Maryland. While in France, Bill loved playing on the Army basketball team. His unit 574th Ordinance Company was relocated from France to Ft. Knox, KY where he was honorably discharged.
After retiring from AT&T (formerly C&P Telephone Company), you may have seen Bill working at Computers Plus or promoting his Fretwork pieces at Tamarak Marketplace in Beckley, WV.
Bill always made sure his wife, daughter and grandchildren knew how much he loved them. He knew and loved the Lord and felt his gifts and interests helped him to see the beauty in all God's creation which is where he spent a lot of his time.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois Ruth Toney Jackson; his daughter, Lisa Lynette Mosrie of Charleston, WV; and his grandchildren Casey Norman Mosrie (Olivia) and Malina Brianna Mosrie of Charleston, WV. He also leaves behind a brother, Michael Wayne Jackson (Sandy) of Statesville, NC and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Miller Jackson, Sr. and Hallie Gaye Mann Jackson; and his sister, Brenda Gaye Jackson Thios (Tom).
Anyone familiar with Bill knew he loved working with wood and was referred to as a Master Cabinetmaker in Charleston, WV in 1977 when he agreed to help his church, Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, by crafting a 16-foot cross, kneeling rails, a pulpit and lectern which are all still in use today. Shortly after his passing, he was laid to rest at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Sate Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV with the rendering of Military Honors.
Now, family and friends are invited to pay respects and celebrate his life at the church at 108 Oakwood Road Charleston, WV 25314 on May 7, 2022. Displays honoring various aspects of Bill's life including some of his favorite foods will be sure to spark conversation, memories, and lots of laughs.
Time of fellowship will begin at 1 p.m., and continue after the celebration service which begins at 2:30 p.m.