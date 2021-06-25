William “Bill” Luthe Knight

WILLIAM "BILL" LUTHER KNIGHT, 91, of Madison, WV passed away on May 16, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital after complications from surgery.
He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 49 years; his parents Russell and Eva Knight of Exchange, WV; brothers Olen, Warder, and Howard Knight; and sister, Mary Hacker.
He leaves behind his sister Leota "Bob" Riffey of PA; three children, Susan Grove (Bill) of Templeton, CA., William Jr. (Pam) and Richard (Melissa) all of Madison; grandchildren, William III, John and Caleb Knight, John Paul Abbott and Sarah Blosser (Jacob) all of Madison, Natalie Leary (Scott) of Mill Valley, CA., and Carrie Grove-Fanning (William) of Portland OR; great grandchildren, Luke, Brody, Cam, and Avery Knight, Cooper, Penelope and Kaine Blosser all of Madison, Olivia Leary of Sausalito, CA., and Willa Grove-Fanning of Portland, OR;
Dad "Papaw" loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of The Shepherd's Chapel. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and a life-time member of the UMWA, with 42 years in the mines. He loved to listen and play bluegrass music and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed working in his garden and caring for his dog, wild birds, and especially his Purple Martin's.
Daniel Boone VFW Post #5578 of Madison, WV and the WV Honor Guard will honor him for his military service at a private Celebration of Life, to be held at his home for family and friends on June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.