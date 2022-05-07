WILLIAM (BILL) RAY BELCHER, 83, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother and friend died, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from a short illness. The family is very appreciative of the personal care received from the staff at UTMB hospital.
Bill was born in Costa, West Virginia on June 28, 1938, to Mossie Mullins Clendenin and Arbie Ray Belcher. Bill is survived by his wife Patsy Belcher, stepsisters Carolyn Philips and Katheryn Bickford, brother-in-law Jim Clendenen, children Craig (Linda) Belcher from Holloway, Ohio, Lisa (Scott) Offenberger from Coolville, Ohio, and Jamie (Trey) Hill from Friendswood, Texas. Grandchildren Tara, Alex, Dean and Arden and great-grandchildren Hanna, Kase, Foster, Taliah, Jocelyn and Claire.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother Mossie and father Arbie, and stepfather Aubrey Clendenin, sister Carol, brother Larry, sister Phyllis, sister Janet, granddaughter Lauren and great-granddaughter Jayleigh.
Bill was born in at home deep in the mountains of West Virginia. He grew up in a coal camp named Dorothy where he established lifelong friends. He joined the Air Force his senior year at Sherman High School in 1957 and was granted a diploma and early leave from school. He enjoyed and excelled in sports and was on the baseball team, basketball and football teams of his high school and was in the drama club. He also was on the Air Force baseball team.
Bill met his wife Patsy, and they were married in 1958 and have been married for 63 years. They were stationed in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Washington, and California until he was discharged in 1962. He spent a year in Korea as a radio technician. Bill earned many diplomas and pioneered the field of refrigeration and instrumentation, while in the military. He later was employed by Union Carbide in South Charleston, West Virginia, and Louisiana and worked for Dupont De Nemours in Belle, West Virginia. He was able to travel overseas in these jobs in Japan, Puerto Rico, England, Norway, Luxembourg, and Sweden. He and his wife Patsy loved to travel and enjoyed their ability to see the world while working in these positions. Bill eventually retired from Dupont and settled in Friendswood, Texas. He is affectionately called Papaw in the community and loved by many.
Bill is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and is a member of the Friends Church in Friendswood, Texas. He volunteered for youth sports and devoted his life to his family.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. at Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 with Rev. David Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at Friends Cemetery in Friendswood, Texas.
Condolences may be sent to the Belcher family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.