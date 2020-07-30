Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAM C. "BILL" SCHULTE, 73, of Looneyville, died July 27, 2020. Service will be 12 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Spencer. Visitation will begin one hour before the funeral.