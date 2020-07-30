WILLIAM C. "BILL" SCHULTE, 73, of Looneyville, died July 27, 2020. Service will be 12 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Spencer. Visitation will begin one hour before the funeral.
