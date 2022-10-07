Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM (BILL/WILLIE) WRIGHT 85 of Chelyan went to be with the Lord and the love of his life Gay on October 5, 2022. He loved his family, bowling and playing music.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Gay, parents Raymond and Irene Wright, grandsons Jonathan and William III, sisters Betty Holbrook, Shirley Norman and Evonne Lytle and brother Frank Wright.

