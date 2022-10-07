WILLIAM (BILL/WILLIE) WRIGHT 85 of Chelyan went to be with the Lord and the love of his life Gay on October 5, 2022. He loved his family, bowling and playing music.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Gay, parents Raymond and Irene Wright, grandsons Jonathan and William III, sisters Betty Holbrook, Shirley Norman and Evonne Lytle and brother Frank Wright.
He is survived by daughter Lori (Matt), son Billy and granddaughters Meagan and Alex, great grandchildren Bryan and Ava, sisters Myrtle Woods, Margie Condoluci, Beverly Wright and Debbie Payne, brothers Richard, Roger (Denese), Terry (Cherie), Timmy and Steve (Deri) Wright. Along with over 100 nieces and nephews and longtime bowling friends.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 158 in Chelyan and a member of the Senior Bowling League at Galaxy Lanes, where he has bowled for over 20 Years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Youth Scholarship Fund at Galaxy Lanes Charleston, WV. Write checks payable to Galaxy Lanes on memo line Scholarship -- Bill Wright.
At his request he is being cremated and a Memorial Service will be Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV with Pastor Rick Pursley officiating. Friends and Family may gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Wright family