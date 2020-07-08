WILLIAM "BILLY" PAULEY, 48, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on June 22, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born June 30, 1971, in Charleston, he was the son of the late Larry Harold Pauley and Rosia Mae Fleck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Allen Fleck.
Billy will be sadly missed by his wife, Logan Knight-Pauley of St. Albans; children, Devin, Caden, Trace, KenLeigh, Ryder, Kingston, Devin J. and Dae-Dae; brothers, Jimmy (Sherry) Pauley and Eddie (Amber Griffith) Parsons; sister, Michelle (Jason) Wickline; special nieces and nephews, Jared, Abby, Hayes, Caleb, Heaven, MaKayla, Charlie, Ryan, Chris, Austin and Stella; aunt, Laura Elliott; and a host of family and friends that he loved dearly.
A Celebration of Billy's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Kelly's Creek Community Church in Sissonville, WV.
