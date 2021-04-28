WILLIAM 'BO' HOBBS 54, of Simmons Creek passed away April 25, 2021 following a sudden illness.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jack and Brenda Hobbs.
Surviving are his daughter, Krystal (Josh) Cooper of Belle; son, Bobby Brown of Belle; grandson, Kaiden Cooper of Belle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy (Teresa) Hobbs all of Belle, Danny (Thyri) Thomas of Florida; nephew, Brent Thomas of Florida, Cody (Sarah) Hobbs of Belle; niece, Celsie (Cody) Jones of Charleston; and several great nephews.
In keeping with Bo's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be a graveside funeral service held at a later date.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.