WILLIAM BOOTH MCCORMICK Jr., 81 of Leon passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020. He was a skilled craftsman and woodworker.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Booth McCormick and Sarah J. Gibson McCormick.
Survivors include his son William Booth McCormick III of Leon; sister, Marie McCormick; brothers, Gory McCormick and David McCormick.
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated. There are no formal services planned at this time.
In accordance with his wishes he will be cremated. There are no formal services planned at this time.