William Boyce Nov 14, 2021 49 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILLIAM BOYCE 77, born March 2, 1944, of Queen shoals, passed away Nov. 9 after a long Illness. He retired from Greenbrier Hotel.He was the son of the late Howard and Doris Boyce. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Denver, Carlson, Carson, Kenny, and Half-brother Buck.He is survived by his brother James and wife Myrtle of Clendenin, WV: sisters, Mary Westfall, and Oley Westfall both of Elkview, WV, his companion Brenda Johnson, and Fur babies, Fluffy and Toby.There will be a Funeral on Tuesday November 16, 2021, at 2 p.m., with a Visitation one hour prior, at the Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV, then Williams' wishes were to be cremated.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.comPennington Smith is honored to be serving the Boyce family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Boyce Kenny Christianity Wv Pennington Smith Myrtle Doris Boyce Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Howard E. Wilson William Dean "Bill" Perry Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Harold Gene Totten Carol "Lynn" Rigsby Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Larry Allen Bowling Marlene Kinser Sizemore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital