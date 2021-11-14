Thank you for Reading.

WILLIAM BOYCE 77, born March 2, 1944, of Queen shoals, passed away Nov. 9 after a long Illness. He retired from Greenbrier Hotel.

He was the son of the late Howard and Doris Boyce. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Denver, Carlson, Carson, Kenny, and Half-brother Buck.

He is survived by his brother James and wife Myrtle of Clendenin, WV: sisters, Mary Westfall, and Oley Westfall both of Elkview, WV, his companion Brenda Johnson, and Fur babies, Fluffy and Toby.

There will be a Funeral on Tuesday November 16, 2021, at 2 p.m., with a Visitation one hour prior, at the Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV, then Williams' wishes were to be cremated.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com

Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Boyce family.

