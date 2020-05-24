WILLIAM BROWN DUNLAP JR. William Brown Dunlap Jr., 79, of Tornado, WV, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born to the late William Brownie and Mildred Dunlap, who preceded him in death, along with his siblings, Mariam Halestead and Bradie Dunlap. His grandson Matthew Dunlap also preceded him in death.
William enjoyed nature where he was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 74. He served in the Navy Reserves. William retired from Dunbar Printing Company after 45 years of service.
William adored his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was always coming up with a new invention for yard, exploring the world of the web, and enjoyed the company of his family.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Connie Dunlap; daughter, Tina Croson (Kenny), and son, Greg Dunlap (Denise); Grandchildren: Jessica (Ray) Blake, Melinda (Kenny) Adkins, Jamie (Chase) Coles; Great-Grandchildren: Kayleigh Blake, Brenton Smith, Clayton Coles, Jayden Coles, and Adayln Coles. William also leaves behind a multitude of friends who are like family.
There will be no services at this time.