WILLIAM ERNEST "BUTCH" BUCKLEY, JR, 80, of South Charleston, passed away on December 22, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
- Michael Blumenthal: In search of an explanation
- Chuck Landon: It's time for Doc to walk away
- Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year: Romelia Hodges
- Upshur students struggle with online learning amid pandemic
- Gazette-Mail Sportsperson of the Year: Bernie Dolan, SSAC steer state sports through COVID concerns
- Marshall football: Herd's season ends with disappointment, uncertainty
- Marshall football notebook: Is it the end of the line for Doc?
- WVU football: Neal Brown's initial impression resonated with Spring Valley's Doug Nester
- Celebrating some of the people who kept the arts alive during COVID
- WVU football: Spring Valley's Corbin Page commits to Mountaineers' 2022 class