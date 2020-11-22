William Burdette

WILLIAM KERMIT BURDETTE, 92, of Elkview passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC.
He was an avid deer hunter, great fisherman and loved the outdoors. Later in life, Kermit found God and attend Church until mom could no longer go. Most of all he was a good father and provider. Kermit retired from the Carpenters Union #1207 and served his country in US Army.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bette Caroline Olson Burdette; parents, William Forrest Burdette and Kate Smith Burdette; sisters, Sue Olson, Kathryn Parsons, Kay Paxton; brothers, Charlie, Bob and Danny Burdette.
Kermit is survived by his loving family, son, Michael (Darlinda) Burdette, daughters, Diane Parker, Beverly Farrell and Marsha (Pete) Larkin; brother, Steve Burdette; ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care for taking care and love they gave dad over the last several weeks.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkvew.