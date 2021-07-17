WILLIAM BUSTER "BILL" THOMPSON, 85 of Barboursville, WV died Thursday, July 15, 2021 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the mortuary.
